LEXINGTON, Ky. (Best of the Bluegrass) — Christian Appalachian Project Hunger Walk: September is Hunger Action Month, and you can help feed Kentuckians by taking part in Christian Appalachian Project's Hunger Walk. The annual event takes place at multiple locations and raises awareness and support for children, families, and seniors facing food insecurity across Appalachia. Participants walk, donate, and collect food to help support CAP's food pantry network.

2026 Christian Appalachian Project Hunger Walk

When: Thursday, September 17 at 9am

Where: Fayette, Jackson, Johnson, McCreary, and Rockcastle Counties

Website: Hunger Walk | Christian Appalachian Project

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