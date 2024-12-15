Christmas at Immanuel Baptist Church

Immanuel Baptist Church is getting ready to celebrate Christmas with special services at its four campuses. Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the meaning of the Christmas season and invites everyone to be part of the celebration. Find locations and service times at Immanuel Baptist Church | IBC | Lexington, KY. You can also watch Immanuel Baptist Church services every Sunday at 11:00AM, and the Christmas service will air on Christmas Eve at 7:00PM and on Christmas Day at 2:00AM, 6:00AM, 12:00PM, and 7:00PM.

Immanuel Baptist Church

Tates Creek Campus

3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington

December 23: 6:00PM

Christmas Eve: 2:00PM, 4:00PM, 6:00PM

Armstrong Mill Campus

2261 Armstrong Mill, Lexington

Christmas Eve: 4:00PM, 6:00PM

Winchester Road Campus

4451 Winchester Road

Christmas Eve: 5:00PM

Georgetown Campus

1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown

Christmas Eve: 5:00PM

