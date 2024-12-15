Christmas at Immanuel Baptist Church

Immanuel Baptist Church is getting ready to celebrate Christmas with special services at its four campuses. Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the meaning of the Christmas season and invites everyone to be part of the celebration. Find locations and service times at Immanuel Baptist Church | IBC | Lexington, KY. You can also watch Immanuel Baptist Church services every Sunday at 11:00AM, and the Christmas service will air on Christmas Eve at 7:00PM and on Christmas Day at 2:00AM, 6:00AM, 12:00PM, and 7:00PM.
Immanuel Baptist Church
Tates Creek Campus
3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington
December 23: 6:00PM
Christmas Eve: 2:00PM, 4:00PM, 6:00PM
Armstrong Mill Campus
2261 Armstrong Mill, Lexington
Christmas Eve: 4:00PM, 6:00PM
Winchester Road Campus
4451 Winchester Road
Christmas Eve: 5:00PM
Georgetown Campus
1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown
Christmas Eve: 5:00PM