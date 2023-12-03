Watch Now
Christmas at the Kentucky Castle

Posted at 7:30 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 19:30:12-05

The Kentucky Castle in Woodford County is all decked out for the holidays with festive fun for the whole family. CEO Christie Eckerline shares all the upcoming events including a New Year’s Eve bash.

The Kentucky Castle: 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles
Phone: (859) 256-0322
Web: https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/experiences

The Kentucky Castle is part of the LEX 18 Holiday Giveaway presented by Monticello Bank and Liquor Barn. For your chance to win a prize package worth more than $4,500, go to https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/lex18-holiday-giveaway-2023.

