Get in the holiday spirit with Christmas Island at General Burnside Island State Park in Pulaski County.

You can drive through 48 different light displays.

The attraction is open November 18 through December 31.

Monday through Thursday it is open from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 6:00-10:00 p.m.

For more information, call (606) 561-4113 and buy tickets at https://visitburnside.com/christmas-island-2022-2/ .