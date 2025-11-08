Christmas Island returns to General Burnside Island State Park

Experience the magic of the holidays in a unique way with Christmas Island at Lake Cumberland, one of Southern Kentucky's most dazzling light displays. General Burnside Island State Park in Pulaski County transforms into a winter wonderland with thousands of sparkling lights, festive sights, and holiday cheer.

You can drive through a mile of Christmas light displays, take photos with Santa Claus (select nights), and enjoy warm treats from concession stands. The popular Vendor Village features local shopping, handmade gifts, and seasonal goodies. It is open Thursday through Sunday.

2025 Christmas Island

Where: General Burnside Island State Park, 8801 South US Highway 27, Burnside, Kentucky

When: November 18-December 31 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Website: Christmas Island at General Burnside Island State Park - Visit Burnside

