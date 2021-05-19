City Cuts Barbershop teaming up with local organizations for 'City Kids Gone Country'

Lexington barber Londale Blackford is known for giving back to the community. The owner of City Cuts Barbershop is teaming up with Camp Hero (campheroky.org) and Operation Make a Change (teamomac.com) for his latest project, "City Kids Gone Country." You can find City Cuts at 365 Waller Avenue, Suite 210, or call them at (859) 368-7182.