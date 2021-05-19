Lexington barber Londale Blackford is known for giving back to the community. The owner of City Cuts Barbershop is teaming up with Camp Hero (campheroky.org) and Operation Make a Change (teamomac.com) for his latest project, "City Kids Gone Country." You can find City Cuts at 365 Waller Avenue, Suite 210, or call them at (859) 368-7182.
City Cuts Barbershop teaming up with local organizations for 'City Kids Gone Country'
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 14:59:57-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.