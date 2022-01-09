Watch
Cleats for Charity: Will Levis and True Blue Customs help tornado victims

You have a chance to own a pair of cleats worn in last weekend's Citrus Bowl will be auctioned off for a good cause.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 19:30:19-05

UK quarterback Will Levis teamed up with True Blue Customs in Lexington to help tornado victims. During the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Levis wore special cleats named “Kentucky Strong.” They feature the names of Kentuckians who died in the December 2021 tornadoes.

Levis is auctioning off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating all the money to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Billy Hobbs, the owner of True Blue Customs, shares the story behind the act of kindness. You can bid on the cleats at https://trueblueky.com/. The auction ends on January 19 at noon.

