Club Blue and Bespoken Spirits release new bourbons

Club Blue - a Name, Image, and Likeness fundraising collective that assists UK student athletes - has announced a unique collaboration with Lexington-based Bespoken Spirits to produce two new, co-branded bourbons.

A portion of all sales will support Club Blue and its NIL efforts for University of Kentucky student-athletes. Bourbon fans will be able to show their support with two hand-selected bourbons. The products are available for purchase now at Liquor Barn, online at CLUB BLUE | NIL | Official University of Kentucky Proud Partner and in select bars and restaurants.

The first bourbon, “Club Blue Team”, with a white label, begins from a Kentucky high-rye barrel-aged bourbon whiskey which is then specially finished with twice toasted oak staves for richness and flavor. The result is a spirit ripe with notes of cherry vanilla, white truffle, kettle corn, mocha and spice. Suggested retail price is $39.99.

The second premium bourbon, “Club Blue Select”, with a blue label, begins as a small batch Kentucky straight high-rye barrel aged bourbon whiskey. The Blue Label is finished using ex-tequila oak and cherry wood staves for richness and flavor. The result is a complex spirit ripe with notes of bright cherry cola, savory caramel, marshmallow, and vibrant cacao. Suggested retail price is $99.99.