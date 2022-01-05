Congratulations to the winners of the Women's Business Center of Kentucky's Jump Starter Kit contest. Michelle Emrick White and Valerie Campbell are the co-owners of V&M Aesthetics in Morehead. Learn more about the Women's Business Center of Kentucky at https://www.cvky.org/womens-business-center.
Co-owners of V&M Aesthetics win Women's Business Center of Kentucky's Jump Starter Kit contest
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 07:39:02-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.