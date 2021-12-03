Watch
'Collage: A Holiday Spectacular' concert is Saturday, December 4

Posted at 2:24 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 14:29:54-05

Celebrate the sounds of the season with the 23rd annual "Collage: A Holiday Spectacular" concert. Celebrated vocalists and musicians from the UK School of Music and the Lexington Singers Children's Choir will perform holiday favorites from close to home and around the world. They will perform Saturday, December 4 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The Sunday concert is sold-out. To get tickets, call (859) 257-4929 or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.

