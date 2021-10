Do you have something lying around that could be worth some money?

PBS Antiques Roadshow is in Lexington this weekend as part of the Collectors Rendezvous Event. For the first time in two decades, the city will host the large scale, multi dealer market with nationally recognized artists and appraisers.

You can find anything from famous photographs to civil war memorabilia. The Collectors Rendezvous Event continues tomorrow from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Clarion Hotel located at 1950 Newtown Pike.