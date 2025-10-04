Meet your favorite characters and superheroes, show off your creativity in a costume contest, explore vendor, artist and author booths, and more at the 9th annual Comic Surge at the Jessamine County Public Library. It is a fun event for the whole family, as well as die-hard comic book fans, anime fans, and gaming enthusiasts. This year's event features Peter Pan, Wendy, Captain Hook, Tinkerbelle, Mad Hatter, Alice in Wonderland, Queen of Hearts, Supergirl and more. You can also enjoy an anime film festival, scavenger hunts, and games.

2025 Comic Surge in Nicholasville

When: Saturday, October 11 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Where: Jessamine County Public Library, 600 South Main Street

Website: JCPL Comic Surge – Jessamine County Public Library

