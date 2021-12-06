Coming Up on BBN Tonight 12/6

UK fans will be able to ring in 2022 by cheering on the football team in Orlando. No. 22 Kentucky will play No. 15 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about that as well as UK volleyball and basketball. Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.
