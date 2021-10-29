Coming Up on BBN Tonight: #12 UK vs MSU this Saturday, Dane Key commits to KY, UK basketball exhibition game, more

The 12th ranked UK Football team faces a tough test tomorrow in Starkville against Mississippi State. Mark stoops is 0-4 in Starkville. They will be trying to change that tomorrow with the return of wide receiver, Josh Ali.

Kentucky has gained a big-time recruit, Dane Key. Key is a 4-star player and has been ranked by 24-7sports.com as the 32nd best wide receiver in the country.The Frederick Douglass star and the Broncos play tonight at home in a huge game against Boyle County.

Coach Cal's Cats will play in their first exhibition game of the season.They will host Kentucky Wesleyan at 7 P.M. at Rupp Arena. This is the first of 2 exhibition games this season.The Wildcats open the regular season in New York to face #9 Duke.

