Maggie Davis from BBN Tonight gets UK fans ready for a big weekend with UK basketball and football.

Be sure to tune in for BBN Tonight for their hour-long Kentucky Basketball season preview show.

It's coming up November 6 at 12:30.

You can always catch Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer weeknights at 7:30 for an in-depth look at all things Kentucky Wildcats. Jeff Piecoro joins them tonight for a deep dive into Kentucky versus Tennessee.