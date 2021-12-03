Coming Up on BBN Tonight: NCAA Tournament time for UK volleyball

Anna Tarullo from BBN Tonight joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about NCAA Tournament time for the UK volleyball team. The 7th-seeded Cats play Southeast Missouri State Friday at 7:30 in Memorial Coliseum. They also talk about Mark Stoops's contract extension and a big honor for UK quarterback Will Levis. Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on LEX 18. https://www.lex18.com/sports/bbn-tonight