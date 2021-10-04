After 35 long years, the Kentucky football team finally ended its losing streak to Florida in Lexington. The Cats won a 20-13 thriller over the ninth-ranked Gators on Saturday night at a sold-out Kroger Field. Anna Tarullo, co-host of BBN Tonight, joins Jennifer Palumbo with a look back at the big win and looks ahead to the UK-LSU game Saturday night. They also talk about honors for Jacquez Jones and Josh Paschal. Kickoff at Kroger Field is 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. Catch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.
Coming Up on BBN Tonight: UK beats Florida, UK vs. LSU this weekend, and more
Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:27:13-04
