This is a big week for Big Blue Nation. The UK football team is 6-0 for the first time since 1950, and the Cats are getting ready for their toughest test of the season. The 11th ranked Cats will play the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in Athens with ESPN's College GameDay and SEC Nation both in town.

BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo looks back at the LSU game and ahead to the SEC showdown against Georgia.