Coming Up on BBN Tonight: UK sports went undefeated this past weekend

UK fans had a lot to cheer about this weekend with football, basketball, volleyball, rifle, and men's soccer teams all going undefeated. Maggie Davis from BBN Tonight looks back at the big weekend and looks ahead to this week. Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 13:59:13-05
