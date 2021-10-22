Coming Up on BBN Tonight: UK to retire Tubby Smith jersey, UK Women's Clinic, and more

For the first weekend this season, we don't have UK football, but we do have basketball with the Blue-White game tonight at Rupp Arena.

This week the media picked Kentucky to win the Southeastern Conference. Four Wildcats made the preseason all-sec squads. Junior guard Sahvir Wheeler was picked to the first team, while graduate student guard Kellan Grady and junior forwards Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe made the second team.

Brooks and Wheeler also received at least one vote for the preseason pick for SEC player of the year. Kentucky is the pre-season number 10 team in the country .

They will open the season against number 9 Duke in Madison Square Garden at the champions classic on November 9.

Tonight's Blue and White game is your last chance to see the team in action before they play in an exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan.

The Blue and White game is tonight at 7 P.M. at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.

UK Athletics has announced that former basketball coach, Tubby Smith will have his jersey retired. It will be hanging from the rafters of Rupp Arena.

The ceremony will take place when Coach Smith's High Point University team comes to Lexington to face Kentucky on December 31.

UK fans can cheer on the fourth ranked UK Men's Soccer team this weekend in Lexington.

Kentucky returns to conference USA Play tomorrow. They will host South Carolina at 7 P.M. at the Bell Complex.

UK's number 5 Kentucky volleyball team is taking on Arkansas this weekend.

They will be playing their first match tonight at 9 o'clock and their second match tomorrow at 7 o'clock at Memorial Coliseum.