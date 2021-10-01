Coming Up on BBN Tonight: UK vs Florida at Kroger Field this weekend

This is a big weekend for Big Blue Nation with 10th ranked Florida coming to town to take on undefeated Kentucky. Anna Tarullo from BBN Tonight gets fans ready for the SEC showdown as well as Big Blue Madness and the UK men's soccer match Sunday in Lexington. Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. and BBN Gameday Saturday at 9:00 a.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18. https://www.lex18.com/sports/bbn-tonight