Commerce Lexington names DV8 Kitchen 2025 Small Business of the Year

A small business known for serving customers and the community receives a big honor. Commerce Lexington named DV8 Kitchen the 2025 Small Business of the Year. The award highlights the restaurant's commitment to providing employment opportunities for individuals in recovery, as well as its impact on the community through various programs and education efforts. The Commerce Lexington Small Business Awards sponsored by Forcht Bank took place at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.

Rob Perez joins Jennifer Palumbo to share the inspiring story of DV8 Kitchen and an upcoming event where people can learn how to change lives by hiring second chance employees and not lose time, effort or money.

DV8 Kitchen Create A Life-Changing Business

Free Workshop and Dinner

When: Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Where: DV8 Kitchen, 594 East Third Street, Lexington

Website: About Us | DV8 Kitchen

