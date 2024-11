The Ridge Behavioral Health System in Lexington provides compassionate care with treatment and services for children, adolescents and adults dealing with psychiatric and substance use disorder-related issues. The staff is available 24 hours a day to schedule and conduct confidential and free assessments.

The Ridge Behavioral Health System

Address: 3050 Rio Dosa Drive, Lexington

Phone: (859) 269-2325

Website: The Ridge Behavioral Health System | Lexington, KY | RidgeBHS.com