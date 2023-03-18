Compassionate pet care at Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic

For more than 40 years, Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic has been providing compassionate care to pets in Central Kentucky.

The locally-owned business provides wellness exams, nutritional counseling, care for illness or injury, emergency care, grooming, boarding and more.

They are the official sponsor of the Lexington Humane Society.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the Lexington location to talk to Dr. Kevin Smith, DVM and CEO, about the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic and the Tates Creek Animal Hospital.

The clinic is at 3270 Richmond Road. Call them at (859) 263-5037 and learn more at Veterinary Services - Lexington, KY | Richmond Road Vet Clinic and Veterinarian - Lexington, KY | Tates Creek Animal Hospital.