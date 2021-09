Congratulations to Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Harrodsburg on being named USA Today's Best Corn Maze in America!

This isn't the first time the family farm in Mercer County has made the top ten ranking; last year it finished in third place.

Devine's is now open for the fall season with lots of fun activities and events for all ages. For more information, call (859) 613-5066 or visit devinescornmaze.com.