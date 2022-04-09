Cook Spring Peas & Carrots with Chef Jason Smith

Grayson, Kentucky native Jason Smith has made a name for himself as the winner of Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his quick and easy spring peas and carrots.

Spring Peas & Carrots - Jason Smith, FNS

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

16oz bag fresh sugar snap peas

3-tbsp butter

½-onion, diced

1-can (14.5oz) sliced carrots, drained

Zest and juice form half an orange

3-tbsp honey

1-tsp onion powder

1-tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

2-tbsp bourbon

1-cup chopped toasted pistachios

Directions:

Place a large skillet on medium heat, add the butter and melt.

Add the peas, and onions, saute for 5 mins.

Stir in the carrots, orange zest, juice, honey, onion and garlic powder, stir and cook for 6-8 mins.

Salt and pepper to taste, stir in the bourbon and cook for 2 mins.

Place on serving platter and garnish with pistachios.

ENJOY!!!

Follow Jason Smith on his website Southern Country Bling.