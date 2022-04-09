Cook Spring Peas & Carrots with Chef Jason Smith

Grayson, Kentucky native Jason Smith has made a name for himself as the winner of Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his quick and easy spring peas and carrots.
Spring Peas & Carrots - Jason Smith, FNS
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 16oz bag fresh sugar snap peas
- 3-tbsp butter
- ½-onion, diced
- 1-can (14.5oz) sliced carrots, drained
- Zest and juice form half an orange
- 3-tbsp honey
- 1-tsp onion powder
- 1-tsp garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2-tbsp bourbon
- 1-cup chopped toasted pistachios
Directions:
- Place a large skillet on medium heat, add the butter and melt.
- Add the peas, and onions, saute for 5 mins.
- Stir in the carrots, orange zest, juice, honey, onion and garlic powder, stir and cook for 6-8 mins.
- Salt and pepper to taste, stir in the bourbon and cook for 2 mins.
- Place on serving platter and garnish with pistachios.
- ENJOY!!!
Follow Jason Smith on his website Southern Country Bling.