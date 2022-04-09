Cook Spring Peas & Carrots with Chef Jason Smith

Watch
Grayson, Kentucky native Jason Smith has made a name for himself as the winner of Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his quick and easy spring peas and carrots.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 19:00:44-04

Spring Peas & Carrots - Jason Smith, FNS

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 16oz bag fresh sugar snap peas
  • 3-tbsp butter
  • ½-onion, diced
  • 1-can (14.5oz) sliced carrots, drained
  • Zest and juice form half an orange
  • 3-tbsp honey
  • 1-tsp onion powder
  • 1-tsp garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2-tbsp bourbon
  • 1-cup chopped toasted pistachios

Directions:

  • Place a large skillet on medium heat, add the butter and melt.
  • Add the peas, and onions, saute for 5 mins.
  • Stir in the carrots, orange zest, juice, honey, onion and garlic powder, stir and cook for 6-8 mins.
  • Salt and pepper to taste, stir in the bourbon and cook for 2 mins.
  • Place on serving platter and garnish with pistachios.
  • ENJOY!!!

Follow Jason Smith on his website Southern Country Bling.

