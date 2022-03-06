Cooking with Chanel Minnifield from 'Yes! That's Vegan'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Chanel Minnifield left Lexington in 2014 to chase her dreams in Hollywood. She is an actress and the host of the cooking show “Yes! That’s Vegan.” She shares her tricks for making traditional dishes delicious without using meat, seafood, dairy, or eggs. The show is streaming on Taste on TV. Chanel joins Jennifer Palumbo to show you how to make her Southern vegan cornbread. Follow Chanel on Instagram.

