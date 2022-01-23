Corbin boy lands on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as presidential expert

A Corbin boy's inspiring story caught the attention of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Reed Elliotte, an 11-year-old cancer survivor and presidential expert, made the trip to Los Angeles last month with his parents so he could appear on the show. During the show, JoJo Siwa surprised the Corbin Elementary School fifth-grader with a $10,000 check from the JoJo Siwa Childhood Cancer Foundation. Reed joins Jennifer Palumbo on Best of the Bluegrass to share how his life has changed since appearing on the talk show.