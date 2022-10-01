Corn maze craze in Harrodsburg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — USA Today readers picked the best corn mazes in America for 2022.

Congratulations to Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Harrodsburg on finishing second in the rankings! Jason Devine joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his family's farm in Mercer County that is fun for the whole family.

It is open through October 31 on Fridays from 6:00-10:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., and Sundays from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Visit the farm at 623 Talmage-Mayo Road. For more information, call (859) 613-5066 or visit their website Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (devinescornmaze.com).