Country artist Alex Miller performs "My Old Kentucky Home" on Best of the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For nearly every year since 1936, "My Old Kentucky Home" has been played at the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Rising country star Alex Miller stopped by the Best of the Bluegrass studios to perform his rendition of the song with a look at the beauty of Derby day as captured through the lens of professional photographer Dr. Michael Huang.

Follow Alex at Alex Miller Country. Follow Dr. Michael Huang at Heart of Big Blue Nation – Photos by Michael Huang. Stories by BBN.