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Country artist Alex Miller releases new album and performs for Best of the Bluegrass

BOTB: Alex Miller releases new album
BOTB: Alex Miller releases new album
BOTB: Alex Miller performs "The Ones That Take Me Home"
Country artist Alex Miller appears and performs on Best of the Bluegrass
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country traditionalist Alex Miller continues to push new boundaries with his new album, More Country Than You.

Still riding on the success of his highest-charting single to date, 'Secondhand Smoke,' written by Alan Jackson and Jim McBride, Miller is climbing the country charts and beaming out from radio and TV.

More Country Than You was produced by industry veteran Jerry Salley and is Miller's fourth release for the label. MusicRow's Robert K. Oermann notes, "This Kentucky wonder is wonderfully C-O-U-N-T-R-Y whenever and whatever he sings."

Follow Miller on social media and his website at this link: Alex Miller Country.

Alex Miller's Upcoming Concerts in Kentucky
Saturday, May 2 at Lancaster Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
RSVP: Alex Miller - Set Reminder

Friday, May 29 at Clay County Days in Manchester at 7:00 p.m.
RSVP: Alex Miller - Set Reminder

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