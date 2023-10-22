Country artist Alex Miller releases new music

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rising country star Alex Miller has released a new EP, "Country," and a new single, "Puttin' Up Hay." The former American Idol contestant from Garrard County joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his latest projects and perform "Puttin' Up Hay." Follow Alex at https://alexmillercountry.com/.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 09:30:02-04
