Country artist Alex Miller releases new single

Alex Miller got his big break on ‘American Idol’ in 2021, and now the Garrard County native is a rising country star who is staying true to his Kentucky roots. In 2024, the singer/songwriter made his Grand Ole Opry debut and released his latest EP, ‘My Daddy’s Dad.’ He will also be performing at the Burgoo Festival in Lawrenceburg. Alex talks to Jennifer Palumbo about his big year and performs his new single, ‘She Makes Dirt Look Good.’

Alex Miller Concert

Burgoo Festival in Lawrenceburg

Friday, October 25 at 7:00PM

Tickets: https://www.alexmillercountry.com/