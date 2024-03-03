Country artist Brit Taylor releases new album

Country singer/songwriter Brit Taylor is climbing the charts with her new album, Kentucky Bluegrassed. The album features eight original songs, five re-imagined from her previous album, Kentucky Blue, and three original songs. The Knott County native is also on tour with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and will perform at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, on Saturday, March 23. Taylor joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about her new album, her Grand Ole Opry debut, and her Kentucky roots. She also performs her new single Saint Anthony. Follow Brit Taylor at Brit Taylor (brittaylormusic.com).