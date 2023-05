Jonathan Hutcherson got his big break at the age of 16 on Season 10 of 'The Voice' on NBC. Now the Wilmore, Kentucky native is playing to big crowds with some of country music's biggest names, including Little Big Town and Carly Pearce. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his musical journey and perform "Kentucky In Me."

'Kentucky in Me' by Jonathan Hutcherson

Follow Jonathan on his website https://www.jonathanhutcherson.com/.