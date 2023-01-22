Country artist Walker Montgomery coming home for concert

Country Now and Music Mayhem Magazine named Walker Montgomery an Artist to Watch in 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the Nicholasville native.

The singer/songwriter is the son of country music star John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Eddie Montgomery, but he is making his own legacy.

Walker Montgomery joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about making music, staying true to his Kentucky roots, and coming back for a special concert.

He also performs his single "Simple Town."

Montgomery will take the stage at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Mount Vernon on Saturday, January 28.

American Idol alum and Garrard County teen Alex Miller will be the opening act.

Tickets are on sale at https://renfrovalley.com/event/walker-montgomery-with-alex-miller/renfro-valley-entertainment-center-old-barn/mount-vernon-kentucky/.

Follow Walker at https://www.walkermontgomery.com/.