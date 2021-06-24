Country Boy Brewing and Nappy Roots create new beer

Country Boy Brewing and Grammy-nominated rap group Nappy Roots have teamed up to create a new beer to promote Kentucky's music industry. Backroads Blackberry Berliner will be available for the first time at the Kentucky Craft Bash in Louisville on June 26 as well as the Lexington and Georgetown Country Boy Brewing taprooms. All proceeds from the beer go to the Kentucky Institute for Music Industry Development, a non-profit founded by Nappy Roots. For more information, visit countryboybrewing.com.