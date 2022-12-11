Watch Now
Country music singer Rhonda Vincent to headline 'Spreading the Love' Christmas concert in Bardstown

The queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent is coming to Kentucky for a Christmas concert for charity.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Dec 10, 2022
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent will be in Bardstown for a Christmas concert for charity.

The Grammy-winning member of the Grand Ole Opry will headline the "Spreading the Love Christmas Concert" on Friday, December 16 at the Nelson County High School auditorium at 8:00 p.m. The concert also features Kentuckian J.D. Shelburne, Cherish Lee, and Zach Mosgrove. A portion of the proceeds will benefit foster children in Nelson County.

Tickets are on sale online at theberryagency.net or by calling (502) 510-5543. All tickets are General Admission at $45 per seat in advance or $50 the day of the show. A small processing fee will be added to each ticket.

Nelson County High School's auditorium is located at 1070 Bloomfield Road in Bardstown, Kentucky. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8:00 p.m.

