Country singer Walker Montgomery spreads Christmas cheer

Country music singer Walker Montgomery is spreading Holiday cheer in the Bluegrass.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 19:30:46-05

County singer Walker Montgomery is spreading Christmas cheer in the Bluegrass. He helped the non-profit organization Jarrett's Joy Cart transport gifts to Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington. Jarrett Mynear started Jarrett's Joy Cart when he was a patient at the hospital. The Jessamine County boy lost his battle with cancer in 2002, but his legacy lives on through his family and volunteers. Every Tuesday, they deliver toys to children in the hospital. Every December, they host the Jarrett's Joy Cart Holiday Store where patients can shop for Christmas presents for their loved ones. Learn more about their mission and how you can help at Jarrett's Joy Cart (thejoycart.com).

