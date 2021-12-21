Crank & Boom creates 'Kentucky Strong' flavor to benefit tornado relief fund

A Lexington business is showing support for tornado victims with a sweet treat. Crank & Boom is selling pints of "Kentucky Strong" ice cream with 100% of sales going to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Now through Friday, December 24, you can pre-order pints and pick them up on December 31 through January 6. They have stores at 1210 Manchester Street and 3101 Clays Mill Road, Suite 301. For more information, visit https://cbonlinesstore.square.site/shop/small-batch-club-pre-orders-/8