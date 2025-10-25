Custom jewelry at Hanks Diamond Company in Lexington

Hanks Diamond Company is Lexington's premier custom jewelry store. The family owned and operated business designs and creates one-of-a-kind pieces. Founder and CEO Colton Hanks envisioned a better and more affordable way to produce a level of excellence in the jewelry industry. He honed his craft while training under some of the world's leading master jewelers during his time at Tiffany & Co. His dedication and passion are reflected in every piece created by the Hanks Diamond Company.

Hanks Diamond Company

Address: 3330 Partner Place, Suite 118, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 519-8671

Website: Jewelry | Hanks Diamond Company

Store Hours

Monday: Appointment only

Tuesday-Friday: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

