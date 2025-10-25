Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Custom jewelry at Hanks Diamond Company in Lexington

Hanks Diamonds
Hanks Diamond Company is Lexington's premier custom jewelry store. The family owned and operated business designs and creates one-of-a-kind pieces. Founder and CEO Colton Hanks envisioned a better and more affordable way to produce a level of excellence in the jewelry industry. He honed his craft while training under some of the world's leading master jewelers during his time at Tiffany & Co. His dedication and passion are reflected in every piece created by the Hanks Diamond Company.

Hanks Diamond Company
Address: 3330 Partner Place, Suite 118, Lexington, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 519-8671
Website: Jewelry | Hanks Diamond Company
Store Hours
Monday: Appointment only
Tuesday-Friday: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed

