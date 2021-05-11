Customer Appreciation Day at Monkey Joe's

Monkey Joe's in Lexington is saying thanks to the community with its Customer Appreciation Day. Admission is $7 per person on Sunday, May 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Owner Veronica Futrell gives us a preview of the big day with great deals and giveaways. Go to monkeyjoes.com/lexington for more information.
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 15:09:35-04
