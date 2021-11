They are bringing healthy alternatives to Central Kentucky.

Enjoy custom made salads, soups, and sandwiches from The Salad Bar.

Today's LEX-18 Half-Off Dining Deal is paid for by The Salad Bar.

The Salad Bar is located in the Julietta Market at the Greyline Station on Loudon Avenue in Lexington.

They are this week’s Half-Off Dining Deal. You can get five $10.00 dining vouchers for only $25.00.

Go to lex18deals.com to get yours now.