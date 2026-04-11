D.J. 'Coach' Carroll shares life lessons in 'The Hunter Head Game'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — D.J. Carroll is known as Coach Carroll to the hundreds of thousands of people who’ve been a part of his elite coaching services, utilized his online information to help their business, or had the opportunity to hear one of his engaging and dynamic keynote speeches.

At 18 years old, Coach Carroll had a choice: take a football scholarships and become the first person in his family to go to college or bet on himself. He chose the bet.

"The Hunter Head Game" has more than 10 years of lessons, failures, comebacks, and hard-earned wisdom distilled into the playbook he wishes he had when he started.

Carroll has embraced the role of entrepreneur, starting and growing strong businesses and then selling them. He finds the energy, skills, and passion for growing businesses to be something that he is constantly eager to experience.

Coach Carroll has a perspective that makes him a sought out expert who offers “real-world” information with an edgy twist.

Follow Carroll at this link: Coach Carroll - Speaker. Teacher. Leader.