Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Enjoy a sweet treat and help children in the Bluegrass with the annual Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day.

For every Blizzard sold on Thursday, July 28, DQ will donate $1 or more to Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

Blizzards sold in the WLEX viewing area will benefit Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington.

To find a participating location near you, visit Dairy Queen®.

Each year DQ donates millions of dollars to children's hospitals across the United States and Canada.