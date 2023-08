Winchester is getting ready for the 44th annual Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival featuring more than 150 booths with arts, crafts, and food.

The festival will be on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Winchester.

Country artist J.D. Shelburne will perform on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Admission is free.

Get more information at https://www.danielboonepioneerfestival.com/.