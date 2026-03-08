Darian Sanders: From the Bluegrass to Broadway

Darian Sanders is a Broadway performer, ordained pastor, and inspirational speaker whose journey has taken him from the national tour of Disney's The Lion King to stages, churches, and classrooms across the country. With a message rooted in faith, courage, and excellence, he inspires people to step boldly into the identity God created for them.

Darian Sanders joins Jennifer Palumbo to share the store behind his first book, Don't Fear Your Roar. He also performs the song "Come Home" with Garrett Fahrbach. You can follow Darian on social media and his website home.

