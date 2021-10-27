Watch
Darrell Scott performs at Kentucky Castle October 27

Darrell Scott performs at Kentucky Castle as part of Troubadour Concert series October 27
Posted at 1:50 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 13:50:18-04

Darrell Scott is an award-winning singer and songwriter. The Kentucky native has toured with the Zac Brown Band and performed with country music stars including Garth Brooks, the Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. He will perform at the Troubadour Concert Series at the Kentucky Castle on Wednesday, October 27. The concert starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at http://www.troubashow.com/shows/darrel-scott/.

