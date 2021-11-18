Daughters' Southern Food Truck offers a taste of the South on wheels

Enjoy traditional Southern cooking on wheels. The Daughters' Southern Food Truck travels the Bluegrass serving a taste of the South from buffalo cauliflower to buttermilk chicken and waffles. Owner Chris Cain gives us a taste of his favorite foods. Learn more at https://www.daughterssouthern.com/ or visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
