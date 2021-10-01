Deadline to register for Fayette County Public School magnet programs October 7

The Fayette County Public School system offers dozens of magnet programs for students, from the Spanish immersion program at Maxwell Elementary to the School for Creative and Performing Arts at Lafayette High. The deadline to register for the 2022-2023 school year is October 7 at midnight. Program Manager Vee Pryor has what parents and students need to know. To apply for magnet programs, visit https://apps3.fcps.net/SpecProgApp/menu.